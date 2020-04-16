Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Walter Chadwick. View Sign Service Information Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews 3700 Forest Lawn Drive Matthews , NC 28104 (704)-846-3771 Graveside service 11:00 AM Magnolia Memorial Gardens Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Walter Chadwick of Charlotte, NC, passed away on April 14, 2020. He was born on November 2, 1930 in Philadelphia, PA, to the late Robert Alfred and Margaret Moore Chadwick. Bob graduated from John Bertram High School in Philadelphia and for four years attended evening classes at the Wharton School of Business.



Upon being honorably discharged from the Army in January 1950, he was employed by the Insurance Co. of North America (later Cigna) where he began his long career in the insurance industry. In 1979 he opened the office of Montgomery & Collins (a subsidiary of Cigna) as Vice President later becoming VP of the east coast. Mr. Chadwick retired from Cigna in 1992 and continued his career with Professional Risk Brokers, retiring in 2011 at the age of 80.



Mr. Chadwick was a longtime member of Calvary Church where he joyfully served as an usher/greeter. He was a member of the Pilgrim's in Progress ALG class where many friends faithfully prayed for him since his stroke in 2011.



Survivors include his wife Joyce Chadwick; daughter Ellen Chadwick Fischer (Andy) of Charlotte; four grandchildren Madison Brown (Russell) and daughter Ellie, Carter Fischer, Stuart Fischer all of Charlotte, and Alice Eudy of Salisbury; sister Doris Powers of Oxford, PA; and many nephews and nieces. In addition to his parents, Bob was also preceded in death by his son Robert Todd Chadwick and by a sister Lois Prince.



A private graveside service for family only will be held on Friday April 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at Magnolia Memorial Gardens in Charlotte, NC.



Memorials can be given in lieu of flowers to Calvary Church (5801 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte, NC 28226) or to the Children's Home Society of North Carolina (604 Meadow Street Greensboro, NC 27405).



The family would like to thank everyone at Carmel Hills Care Center for the long time care of Bob.



An online guestbook is available at





