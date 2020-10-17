1/
Robert Warren Byrum
1930 - 2020
Robert Warren Byrum, age 90, a resident of Washington, NC died Sunday, October 11, 2020 at his home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church at a future date.

Bob was born May 13, 1930 to Graham Murray Byrum and Novella Forehand Byrum in Edenton, NC where he grew up, the youngest of 4 boys. His cousin, William Forehand, was his close companion. Favorite times were spent on the farm in Colerain, sailing the Albemarle Sound and summers at Nags Head.

Bob graduated from NC State in 1952 with a BS in Textile Engineering. He was a Sigma Chi and ROTC. He entered the Army and spent time in Germany. It was in Bad Kreuznach that he met the love of his life, Nita Ruth Powers where she was the Director of the Special Services Club for the US Dept of Army. Upon discharge from the Army, he worked for a textile company in El Salvador and Nicaragua. In 1957, he and Nita were married, and he entered UNC-Chapel Hill where he earned an MBA. He began his long career with E I Dupont in Kinston, NC before making the corporate move to Wilmington, Delaware and retiring out of their Charlotte, NC office in 1995. While in Charlotte, Bob became an avid San Juan sailor at Lake Norman Yacht Club winning many club and regional championships first with son Skip and later with Nita as first mate.

Bob and Nita retired to Washington, NC in June of 1995 to be closer to family and Edenton. Instead of downsizing, they bought a grand old home that needed their love and work. They took great pride in having it placed on the National Registry of Historic Places. They enjoyed sharing their home on numerous home tours and hosting Christmas parties. Bob was known for his charming personality, wearing a bow tie, and generosity at cocktail hour. He volunteered with the Adult Literacy Program and Meals on Wheels. He was a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church, the Down East Seniors Club, and the Ramblers Supper Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers; twins Muriel Graham Byrum and Murray Forehand Byrum, and Graham Murray Byrum as well as a half-sister Mary Alice.

Mr. Byrum is survived by his wife, Nita Ruth Powers Byrum of the home; son, Robert Warren "Skip" Byrum of New Bern; daughter Robin St. John Byrum Skillen and husband, Jim of Washington. Cherished granddaughter Desi Adele Byrum and grandson James McPherson "Mac" Skillen, Jr; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made directly to the All Souls Fund at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, PO Box 985, Washington, North Carolina 27889.

The family would especially like to thank Dr. Richard Young and Dorothy Moore for their compassionate care and remember Jill Quattlebaum and Clare Lynn Brock for their love and support.

Condolences may be addressed to the family online by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com

Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Byrum family.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PAUL FUNERAL HOME
900 JOHN SMALL AVE
Washington, NC 27889-3757
(252) 946-4144
Memories & Condolences
October 16, 2020
Robin and the rest of the family. My ❤ goes out to each and everyone of you. You all are definitely in my prays. May God strengthen all of you, love you all.
Dorothy Moore
Family
October 14, 2020
Robin & family;
So sorry to hear about your loss, may the Lord comfort you in the days and weeks to come.
Johnny Woolard
Friend
October 14, 2020
Robin, we are sadden by the passing of your dad, I had many good conversations with Bob over the years, and enjoyed helping with his many projects. Nita, Skip and Robin you are in our prayer's during this sad time.
Wayne & Nancy Windley
Friend
October 14, 2020
Nita, Skip and Robin....so sad to hear of Bob's passing. Such a wonderful man to be around though my times were few and far between. I enjoyed reading of a wonderful and exciting life and a wonderful family. Papa(William Forehand) must have had many fun times with Bob. That part of the world as they grew must have been in a wonderful place to explore and enjoy. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
John Eldridge
Friend
October 14, 2020
Robin, I am so sorry to learn of your dad’s passing. I think of you very often and especially during the time I’d sadness for you and your family. Please know you are all in my thoughts and prayers.

Love you,

Ann Taylor
Ann Taylor
Friend
October 14, 2020
Deborah & Dianna Tyson Hyatt
October 14, 2020
Robin,

Prayers for you and your family during this difficult time. I remember the stories you told of your Dad, reading to the Elementary Grade school classes. I remember thinking what an honorable thing to do. Reading your Dad's Obituary- he was a very honorable man.

Terry Batchelor
Terry Batchelor
October 14, 2020
Mac,
We are so sorry to hear of the recent passing of your grandfather. Grandparents are special people, and we love them to the moon and back. As you reminisce about times spent together, do not forget to laugh at all the silly, little things because that is what he would want you to do. May God give you and your parents peace and comfort during this difficult time. With love ...
Jeff and Pam Mault
Teacher
October 13, 2020
I’m saddened to hear the news of Bob’s passing. I’ve enjoyed visiting, talking old houses, and getting to know he, and Nita the past few years. He was a true gentleman. Prayers for all the family.
Greg Purser
Neighbor
