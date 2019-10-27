Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Watson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Watson CHARLOTTE - Robert L. Watson passed away on October 18, 2019. He was a long-time resident of the Aldersgate UMRC and the family would like to express their appreciation to the staff and management for the care and friendship that was present over the many years. Bob was born in St. Louis, MO in 1930. As a youth, he moved extensively with his family, graduating from high school in Sioux Falls, SD. He received this BSCE from the University of Illinois in 1953. Bob served in the US Navy prior to college and the US Army after college where he was a First Lt. in Korea in the 50th Engr. Port Construction Co. Robert worked for three major construction companies; Dravo Corp (Pittsburgh, PA), The Bechtel Group (San Francisco, CA), and J.A. Jones (Charlotte, NC). Bob called himself a "dam builder" having been in charge of construction of dams on the Ohio, Arkansas, and Alabama rivers. After forty years in the heavy construction industry, he retired in 1993 as Senior VP of Heavy Construction for Jones and Metric. As a second career, lasting 13 years, he drove his six motor homes all over the US and Canada with his first wife Barbara and second wife Esterina. Robert was preceded in death by his mother, father, sister, and both wives. He is survived by Martha, two sons; Richard (Lynn) & William (Barbara), two grandchildren; Shannon (Thomas) & David, and one great-grandchild (Lukas). Bob was a member of the River Hills Community Church in Lake Wylie, SC and St. Martins Episcopal Church in Charlotte.

