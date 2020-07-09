Robert Wilford "Bob" Boylan fell asleep in the Lord on July 4, 2020. Loving his country as he did, his family thinks he would have liked knowing that he passed away on Independence Day.
Many of us would like to live a simpler life, and that is how Bob lived. He had a routine that brought joy: daily walks at Northlake Mall, weekly participation in the University City Toastmasters meetings, and regular expression of his Christian faith at Church of the Good Shepherd. He also enjoyed sports and politics, his beloved Detroit Tigers and Fox News. He took regular trips to see friends and family and to visit favorite places like Abingdon, VA and north Florida.
Bob was a gentle soul and treated everyone with courtesy and honesty. Psalm 15 describes him well.
He was born February 27, 1947 in Elyria, Ohio to Robert and Faith Boylan. He graduated from Elyria High School, Bowling Green State University, and received a Master's Degree from Western Michigan University. He lived in Michigan for about 20 years and moved to Charlotte in 1994. He worked for First Union/ Wachovia/ Wells Fargo in customer service. Some of his coworkers affectionally called him "Mr. Bob". He retired in 2012.
He is predeceased by his parents. Survivors include his siblings, James Boylan of Gurnee, IL, Sally Kaminski of Elyria, OH, and Elizabeth Green of Cornelius, NC. He also is survived by loving cousins, nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Donations in his name may be made to Church of the Good Shepherd, PO Box 643, Davidson, NC 28036 or to the charity of your choice
.
Visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Home - Weddington Chapel, on Friday, July 10th, from 10:00 - 11:00 AM, with service at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow at Forest Lawn East Cemetery.