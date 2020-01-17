Roberta Evalyn O'Guin Andrews, 88, of Denver, NC, passed away on January 13, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born in Humphreys, TN on April 19, 1931, Roberta was the daughter of the late Elmer and Rheuby Wilkinson O'Guin.



Besides her parents, Roberta was preceded in death by her husband Benjamin McKinley Andrews Jr., brothers Elmer O'Guin, Hugh O'Guin, Dean O'Guin and sister Theda O. Presson.



Roberta is survived by her children Benjamin Andrews (Beth), Edward Andrews (Laura), and Sheryll A. Williams (Todd) and her grandchildren Laura (Adam), Benjamin, Kristie, Mitchell (Liana), Cole and great grandson Benjamin.



Funeral Service will be at Noon on Saturday January 18, 2020 at Unity Presbyterian Church, Denver, NC. Family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 AM at the church. Officiating will be Pastor David Bonnema and Chaplain (LTC) Todd Williams.



Interment will follow in the church cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in Roberta's memory can be made to Unity Presbyterian Church, 8210 Unity Church Road Denver, NC 28037 or Hospice & Palliative Care, PO Box 470408 Charlotte, NC 28247 would be greatly appreciated.



The Good Samaritan Funeral Home in Denver is serving the Andrews Family.

