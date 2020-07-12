Roberta went to her heavenly home on July 3, 2020.
Roberta was born on September 18, 1929 in Leicester, NC, the daughter of the late Jennings James and Eula McCoy Foster. She was a graduate of Leicester High School and Mars Hill College, where she was very active in alumni activities. She worked for a number of years with Celanese Corporation and retired from Bank of America. She was the wife of David Teachey for 53 happy years until his passing in March of 2019.
Roberta always cherished her close relationship with her church and served in many positions, including deacon and liaison with the Biblical Recorder. She was a member of the Kerygma Sunday School Class at Providence Baptist Church.
Roberta was predeceased by her brother, Loy J. Foster in 2014. She leaves to cherish her memory a sister, Lovella Jo Foster Rathgeber of Cary, NC, a niece, Terry Lynn Foster of Lexington, VA, a nephew and his family, Frank Cathey of Winston-Salem, NC, a sister-in-law, Antha Foster of Staunton, VA, a sister and brother-in-law, Dinah and Erwin Knowles and family of Wilmington, NC, a brother-in-law and family, Wayne Teachey of Vermont, as well as her church family and many other friends and acquaintances. All will remember with pleasure her skill in needlework and how she derived such joy from doing favors to help those around her. Her memory lives on in the minds of all who know her. She will be sorely missed.
Roberta and David's urns will be placed alongside the graves of her parents at the Newfound Baptist Church cemetery in Leicester, NC.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Providence Baptist Church. Memorial gifts may be given to Providence Baptist Church, 4921 Randolph Road, Charlotte, NC 28211.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com
.