Roberta Greer Friesen (1926 - 2019)
Roberta Greer Friesen, 92, moved to Heaven on February 20, 2019. A memorial service to celebrate her life is planned in Greer, SC on Saturday, March 30 at 10:00 at the Burnsview Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the women's ministry of the Salvation Army. See www.mathewsfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 20, 2019
