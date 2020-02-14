On February 10, 2020, former Winston-Salem model and entrepreneur, Roberta Lynne Latten-Reinhardt, 53, was given her wings to go be with her heavenly father. Roberta was born October 26, 1966 in Elkin, NC. She leaves to mourn her loving husband of 15 years, Colonel Reinhardt; two daughters, Lauren Nicole Latten and Brittany Shanice Latten; two grandchildren, K'Lynne Amani Latten and Italy Parys Latten; parents, Bertie Louise Hampton and Robert Dan Morrison; six siblings, Dana (Larry) Morrison Milligan, Anita Louise Morrison, William (Bobbie Jo) Morrison, Katina (Ephraim) Wheeler, Sandra Mackey, and Pamela Wise; two sisters-in-law, Carol (Leon) Davenport and Silvia Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends. The homegoing celebration will be held at 3:30pm Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Russell Funeral Home Chapel, 822 Carl Russell Ave. W-S, NC 27101 with Reverend Richard Moore officiating. The family visitation will be held from 2:30pm until 3:30pm on Saturday at the Chapel. The family repast will be held following the services at The Enterprise Center, 1922 MLK, Jr. Dr. W-S, NC 27107. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (Russell)
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 14, 2020