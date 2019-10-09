Mrs. Robin Honeycutt Lee, 63, passed away on Tuesday October 8th 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
A memorial service will be held at Epworth United Methodist Church on Friday, October 11th 2019 at 3:00pm officiated by Ben Morro. There will be a celebration of Robin's life following the service at 5:00pm at the Laurel Park Clubhouse 2000 Laurelview Dr. NW Concord, NC 28027.
Robin was born November 14th, 1955 in Concord, NC to the late Dink and Jo Honeycutt. She is also preceded in death by her brother Steve Honeycutt.
Robin is survived by her husband, Randy Lee, son Brent Lee and wife Heather and grandchildren Keaton and Tatum Lee. Also her favorite dogs Millie, Levi, and Otto.
Robin was a graduate of Central Cabarrus High School and UNCC. She was a registered nurse and recently retired from Clariant Corporation.
Robin welcomed everyone into her life with her easy smile and hospitality. She always put others before herself and loved spending time with her dogs and grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Splashpaw Foundation 222 Church St. NE, Concord, NC 28025.
