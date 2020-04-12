Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robin Porter Love. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Services 5716 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28212 (704)-334-6421 Send Flowers Obituary

Robin Porter Love, age 63, passed away on Palm Sunday, April 5th, 2020, after a long battle with Scleroderma. She was born in Morehead City, NC to the late William and Evelyn Porter. Robin devoted many years to music ministry, beginning as a pianist for Parkview Baptist Church in her teens. She graduated from West Carteret High School before studying at East Carolina University, where she earned a Bachelor of Music degree in Pedagogy.



After moving to Matthews, NC, Robin dedicated 40 years to her private piano studio, "Early Impressions Junior Music Studio." As a state and nationally certified piano teacher, she proudly participated in the Charlotte Piano Teachers Forum, and served as President of the Charlotte Music Teachers Association. Additionally, Robin taught choir and musical drama for 8 years at Randolph Middle School, James Martin Middle School and Southwest Middle School.



She is survived by her husband, Kent Love, her children, Laura Beth Love (Mike) and John Brandon Love (Rachel), her sister, Gloria Kelley (Mickey), her brother-in-law, Reid Love (Angelia), her nieces and nephews, Adam (Kristina), Amy (Justin) and Karen (Sean), her grandchildren, Jackson and Evan, and her grandnieces and grandnephews, Carole, Gwen, Greyson, Grant and Graham. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be missed dearly by her family.



Memorial services will be scheduled at a future date.

