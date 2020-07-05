Rock, 88, was granted a long life and peacefully passed away in his home in Charlotte, NC, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 to be with the Lord.
Born February 2, 1932 in Brooklyn, NY, Rock was the only child of the late Fred and Lucille Miraglia. After high school graduation Rock went on to play professional baseball with the Philadelphia Phillies. During the Korean War, Rock enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard as a Petty Officer 3rd Class stationed in Staten Island. Following his service, he enrolled at Indiana University and studied Industrial Management. It was there that he met his first wife, and mother of his three children, the late Ann Kathleen McDowell.
Rock received an MBA from the University of Chicago and went on to have a long career in business working for Johnson & Johnson, Xerox, and ultimately Distribution Technology, Inc. in Charlotte, NC, a supply chain management third party logistics organization where he became the principal owner, President and Chairman.
Rock was a member of the uptown Charlotte Rotary Club, Providence United Methodist Church, where he served in many capacities, and for 37 years was Trustee of the Charlotte Fire Department Relief Fund Board. He enjoyed playing golf with his "Good Guys", as well as gin rummy at Carmel Country Club in Charlotte and at Linville Ridge Country Club in Linville, NC.
Rock best summarized his life by saying: "Early in my life I was visited by God and blessed with His love. He granted me the gift of a long life, a wonderful first wife; three fine children: Thomas Warren, Lisa Ann, and Mark Stuart; and five grandchildren: Beth Ann, James, Grace, Claire, and John. He brought me and my family to worship at Providence United Methodist Church, where I met, fell in love with, and married Mindy Clo Bailey, who is one of God's special healing angels and spiritually developed souls."
A service to celebrate Rock's life will be held at Providence United Methodist Church at 2:00 pm, Monday, July 6th for family and invited guests. The Church will livestream the service at https://boxcast.tv/view/rock-miralia-memorial-service---july-6-2020-jksegj2r2wiighdue74l
and it will also be available on the Harry and Bryant Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Harry-and-Bryant-135376229846676/
for viewing live and at a later time.
For those wishing to send memorial gifts, please consider Second Harvest Food Bank (www.secondharvestmetrolina.org
) or Charlotte Rescue Mission (www.charlotterescuemission.org
).
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com
.