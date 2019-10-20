Roddey W. Brandes, 74, of Denver, NC died October 17, 2019 at his home. He was born on November 3, 1944 in Tampa, FL to the late Roddy Arthur Brandes and Marguerite Johnson Brandes. He served in the US Air Force. He was a member of Unity Presbyterian Church. Roddey was a graduate of East Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte and Campbell University. Roddey was a lifelong entrepreneur at heart, starting many successful businesses. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed his travels that took him all over the world.
Roddey is survived by his sister, Ann Bowen and husband Tim of Cornelius and their sons, Timothy and Nate; as well as numerous cousins.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.
A graveside service will be held at Bethel Presbyterian Church in Cornelius at 2:30 PM Monday, October 21. Rev. David Bonnema will officiate.
James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family. www.jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 20, 2019