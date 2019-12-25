Mr. Kennedy, 94, passed away on December 23, 2019 at Plantation Estates. He was born September 27, 1925 in Mobile, AL, a son of the late Louise Caldwell Kennedy and Rodger Barr Kennedy, Sr., and loving husband of his late wife, Susan Kennedy.
He grew up in Chattanooga, TN and graduated from Chattanooga High School, then his beloved University of Tennessee. He was always proud of his service in the U.S. Merchant Marines during World War II. Mr. Kennedy was a manufacturers' representative in the electrical industry, living in Charlotte for his adult life. He was employed by, and then the managing partner of the Paul Lumpkin Co., Inc. for over forty years. Outside of work, he played golf as a member of the Myers Park Country Club, where he enjoyed the camaraderie of his fellow members. He was a long-time member of Trinity Presbyterian Church from its very early days. Mr. Kennedy was a wonderful father and grandfather who was always there for those he loved.
Survivors include his son, R. Barr Kennedy III; his daughter, Kemilou K. Pomplun (Jim); and his granddaughter, Grace Elaine Kennedy.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Thursday evening, December 26, at Harry & Bryant, 500 Providence Rd., Charlotte. Burial at Sharon Memorial Park will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 25, 2019