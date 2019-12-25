Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rodger Barr Kennedy Jr.. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Kennedy, 94, passed away on December 23, 2019 at Plantation Estates. He was born September 27, 1925 in Mobile, AL, a son of the late Louise Caldwell Kennedy and Rodger Barr Kennedy, Sr., and loving husband of his late wife, Susan Kennedy.



He grew up in Chattanooga, TN and graduated from Chattanooga High School, then his beloved University of Tennessee. He was always proud of his service in the U.S. Merchant Marines during World War II. Mr. Kennedy was a manufacturers' representative in the electrical industry, living in Charlotte for his adult life. He was employed by, and then the managing partner of the Paul Lumpkin Co., Inc. for over forty years. Outside of work, he played golf as a member of the Myers Park Country Club, where he enjoyed the camaraderie of his fellow members. He was a long-time member of Trinity Presbyterian Church from its very early days. Mr. Kennedy was a wonderful father and grandfather who was always there for those he loved.



Survivors include his son, R. Barr Kennedy III; his daughter, Kemilou K. Pomplun (Jim); and his granddaughter, Grace Elaine Kennedy.



Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Thursday evening, December 26, at Harry & Bryant, 500 Providence Rd., Charlotte. Burial at Sharon Memorial Park will be private.



Memorial contributions may be made to a .



Condolences may be offered at





Mr. Kennedy, 94, passed away on December 23, 2019 at Plantation Estates. He was born September 27, 1925 in Mobile, AL, a son of the late Louise Caldwell Kennedy and Rodger Barr Kennedy, Sr., and loving husband of his late wife, Susan Kennedy.He grew up in Chattanooga, TN and graduated from Chattanooga High School, then his beloved University of Tennessee. He was always proud of his service in the U.S. Merchant Marines during World War II. Mr. Kennedy was a manufacturers' representative in the electrical industry, living in Charlotte for his adult life. He was employed by, and then the managing partner of the Paul Lumpkin Co., Inc. for over forty years. Outside of work, he played golf as a member of the Myers Park Country Club, where he enjoyed the camaraderie of his fellow members. He was a long-time member of Trinity Presbyterian Church from its very early days. Mr. Kennedy was a wonderful father and grandfather who was always there for those he loved.Survivors include his son, R. Barr Kennedy III; his daughter, Kemilou K. Pomplun (Jim); and his granddaughter, Grace Elaine Kennedy.Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Thursday evening, December 26, at Harry & Bryant, 500 Providence Rd., Charlotte. Burial at Sharon Memorial Park will be private.Memorial contributions may be made to a .Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close