Rodney L. Purser, 81, passed away October 15, 2020. He was born in Charlotte, NC to the late Lon and Odessa Purser. He was the loving and devoted husband of 48 years to Carol Flenniken Purser. He was predeceased by sisters; Marzelle Cooper, Jean McMackin, Doris Sifford, brother; Dennis Purser, nephews; Lanny Sigmon and Gary Purser as well as his in-laws; Robert and Bunah Flenniken. He attended East Mecklenburg High School and went on to receive his J.D. degree from UNC Chapel Hill. He then spent his 50 year career as an attorney specializing in real estate transactions, wills and estates. He enjoyed his work, cherished his staff and had a passion for helping people. His true love was his family, but farming was in his blood. Not only did he have a home garden that he relished sharing, he also owned White Rock Farms with two of his three sons. He was an avid Carolina fan rarely missing an opportunity to cheer his Tar Heels on. He was also famous for sharing his pecan fudge clusters to the delight of his colleagues, family and friends. A tedious recipe he learned from his mother at the age of 12 and used her "Magic Spoon" for every batch. He was a lifelong member of Hickory Grove United Methodist and more recently attended Bethel Church of Midland. His faith and church were deeply rooted in his soul and he shared that strength with his community, friends, co-workers, clients and most importantly his family. In addition to his wife, Rodney will be missed by his three sons; Roddy (Allison), Zach (Jen) and Josh(Amy). He was a proud GrandDad to Avi, Nolan, Arley Grae, Delia, Finn, Charlie, Clara, Maizy, Hatley and Hutch. He is also survived by his nieces; Tamara Griffin (Bill), Mona Huntley, Ansle Hudson, Leia Dean (Benny), Sydna Verross and nephews; Wayne Purser (Polly), Lee Purser (Patti) as well as numerous great nieces and nephews. His wish was to be remembered as "a good and loving husband, father and grandfather, giving to others and giving God the praise and glory for all the successes I have." He will forever be cherished and the lessons he taught us will be instilled in generations to come. His service of Hope and Celebration will be held Monday, October 19th, 2020 at Bethel Church of Midland at 11:00 am with visitation immediately following the service. A burial service for family and friends will be held at 3:00 pm that day at Sharon Memorial Park, 5716 Monroe Road, Charlotte, NC. There will be opportunity one hour prior to the service to pay personal respects and viewing. Memorials may be made to Bethel Church of Midland 12700 Idlebrook Road Midland, NC 28107. Online condolences may be left at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com