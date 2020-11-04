1/1
Roena Foushee
1930 - 2020
September 14, 1930 - November 1, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Mrs. Foushee, 90, of Charlotte passed on November 1, 2020. She was born in Cherokee County, NC on September 14, 1930 daughter of the late Luther E. Chastain and Edith Wallace Chastain.
Mrs. Foushee and her husband Charles moved to Charlotte and she went to work for American Trust Company later known as Bank of America. After 35 years of service she retired as Assistant Corporate Secretary to Mr. James Kiser. In 1980 she was acknowledged in the Banking Newsletter for working 20 years without taking a sick day.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Fred Chastain.
Mrs. Foushee is survived by her husband of 67 years Dr. Charles Foushee; a sister, Veneer Murphy of Cleveland, TN; a brother, Floyd Chastain of Cary, NC and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 11:00 AM until 12:00 noon at Forest Lawn West Funeral Home, 4601 Freedom Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208. There will be a service to celebrate her life at 12:00 noon in the funeral home chapel officiated by her husband, Dr. Charles Foushee with entombment to follow in Forest Lawn West Cemetery.
Memorials in her honor can be made to Charlie Marshall Ministries, PO Box 402 Concord, NC 28052 or The Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
Messages of condolence can be left for the family at www.forestlawnwest.com


Published in Charlotte Observer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
NOV
7
Service
12:00 PM
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
Memories & Condolences
November 3, 2020
Thankful for knowing and loving Roena since we first worked together at Bank of America many years ago, then later having fellowship together between their Church, Ridgeview & our Church, Devonshire. Such precious memories, praying for you, Brother Charlie, knowing the Lord will sustain you till He comes for us, too.
Gerri Rogers
Friend
