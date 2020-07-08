Roger B. Watson-Smyth passed away July 6, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
Roger was born June 28, 1948 in Welshpool, County of Montogomeryshire, Powys, U.K., the son of Edward Bevis Watson-Smyth and Mary Agnes Plowden Watson-Smyth. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Morrisey, mother-in-law, Ruby Windham, sister-in-law, Anne Watson-Smyth, brother-in-law, Bobby Baucom, and nephew, Edward Watson-Smyth.
At age 7, Roger attended school at Chettenham College. After completing his formal education, Roger served his apprenticeship at Rolls Royce at the age of 18, where he earned certifications CV Range diesel engineer systems, maintenance and overhaul, as well as fault investigation and rectification. He also attended and received Higher National Certificate in Engineering at Shrewsbury Technical College. Roger was fascinated by cars and motors at a very young age and began driving rally cars at the age of 17 and continued to drive them up to the early 70s.
On April 10, 1970, Roger married Frances Edith Jean Morris. Together they had 3 children, Lisa, James, and Adam.
After Rolls Royce, Roger was employed by Perkins Engines in the United Kingdom. In the early 80s, Perkins transferred Roger and his family to the U.S., first to Detroit, Michigan where he said was a real cultural shock for them. From there, they moved to Atlanta, GA and then to London, Ontario, Canada. His wife passed away in December of 1995. Perkins then moved Roger to Charlotte.
In 1997 Roger met Raye Baucom Elliott and they were married February 14, 1998.
Perkins was bought by Caterpillar in 1999. Roger retired from CAT in 2013 with 30 years of service.
Roger became a U.S. citizen on June 15, 2006, something he was very proud of.
Roger never lost his need or desire for speed...racing cars was in his blood. He was a true "gear head". He passed this passion of speed to his sons as he enjoyed seeing them race go-carts and a Legion car.
In 2018, Roger suffered 4 strokes which put him in a wheelchair for the rest of his life, although he never let it stop him.
During Roger's life in Lincoln county, he was involved in volunteering. He served as Chairman of the East Lincoln Christmas Parade for two years and the Lincoln County GOP Board for several years. After retirement, Roger and Raye enjoyed their motorhome and traveling to various locations across the United States.
Roger is survived by his loving wife, Raye; sons, James Watson-Smyth and wife Tera, Adam Watson-Smyth and special friend, Amanda, Wayne Elliott and wife Shelley; daughters, Debbie Glenn and husband Jay, Angie Morgan and husband Terry, Tammie Anaya and husband Santi; son-in-law, John Morrisey; brother, Paul Watson-Smyth of Wales; eleven grandchildren, Jacob and Emma Morrisey, Carys and Devin Watson-Smyth, Chelsey Sowell, Lindsey Flinn, Matt Morgan, Cassidy Hamilton, Taylor Morgan, Justin Kolasinski, and Payton Anaya; great-grandchildren, Isabella Holland, Scarlet Flinn, K.J. Flinn, and Tripp Sowell; as well as nieces, Louise Pemberton and Victoria Watson-Smyth.
Pallbearers are Matt Morgan, Doug Rohr, Frank Rohr, Eric Bolling, Sam Bolling, and Bob Ryan.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home, 16901 Old Statesville Rd., Huntersville. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, July 10, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 201 Robin Rd., Lincolnton. Pastor Eric Lane will officiate. Masks are required for those in attendance.
Memorial contributions may be made in Roger's memory to Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.
