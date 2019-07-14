Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Blair McNeill. View Sign Service Information Woodlawn Funeral Home 375 Woodlawn Avenue Mount Holly , NC 28120 (704)-820-0608 Send Flowers Obituary

Roger Blair McNeill, 77, of The Villages, Florida, passed away at home Sunday, July 7, 2019, with his loving wife, Carol, by his side. He was the son of the late Fred Leslie McNeill and Iona Ingle McNeill. Roger and Carol moved to The Villages in 2014 from Charlotte, NC. He grew up in Aberdeen, NC before moving to Charlotte to work for Duke Power Company, now Duke Energy, until his retirement. He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from St. Andrews Presbyterian College. He was an avid golfer, reader and lover of the North Carolina Tar Heels. Roger loved nature, music and the simple things in life. Along with his wife, Carol Troutman McNeill, he is survived by daughter, Julie and husband Sam Blackman of Seattle, WA and daughter, Gina and husband Ron Foresta of Virginia Beach, VA. He was PopPop to three grandchildren, Caroline Foresta, Nate Foresta and Anika Blackman. His funeral will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Paw Creek Presbyterian Church, Charlotte, N.C. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given in Roger's memory to Paw Creek Presbyterian Church, 7400 Mt. Holly Road, Charlotte, NC 28214. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.

