Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28107 (704)-332-7133 Service 1:00 PM Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207





He served in the US Army, stationed on Governor's Island, New York City. Lee graduated from American University with a degree in business administration in 1964. He was a member of the AU soccer and tennis teams and a brother of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity.



Following graduation, he began a career in the construction industry, working for Celetex Corporation in Washington DC and Charlotte. Lee was a project manager for several construction companies in Charlotte, ending his career upon retirement from Myers & Chapman in 2009. Numerous projects he completed include the Gateway Center, Wake Forest University Law and Business Building and Whitehall Commons Shopping Center.



Lee and Laurie Ford were married on April 28, 1973 and became the parents of son, Christian, and daughter, Michelle. Lee enjoyed his service for many years as the treasurer of the Charlotte Junior Soccer League and as a Cub Scout Master.



He is survived by his wife, Laurie Hemion of Charlotte; his son, Christian Hemion (Chris) of Boone, NC; his daughter, Michelle Griffis (Asher) of Charlotte; his sister, Anne Embry of Kansas City, MO; his brother, David Hemion (Susan) of Montana City, MT; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Services will be held on Sunday, February 2nd at 1 pm at Harry & Bryant Funeral Home, 500 Providence Road, Charlotte.



The family would like to thank Dr. Luke A. Neilans and the staff on Medical ICU of Atrium CMC for the wonderful care they provided to Lee.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in his name to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrous Foundation, 21301 S. Tamiami Trail, Ste. 32 BPMB 226, Estero, FL 33928.



Condolences may be offered at





