Roger Meyers ERLANGER, KY - Mr. Roger Meyers, 74, peacefully passed away on April 16, 2020. Born to the late Natalie & Herbert Meyers in Brooklyn, NY, he earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from Brooklyn College & completed graduate work in sociology. He loved his family, teaching, nature, & ham radio. May his memory always be a blessing. Roger is survived by his wife of 41 years, Roslyn; children: Mayim Meyers (Matt Zerwekh), Rachael House (Adam); grandchildren: Liliana & Frederick; brother: David Meyers (Terri); several nieces, nephews, & friends who loved him dearly. A memorial will be held when circumstances allow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-roger-meyers .
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 3, 2020.