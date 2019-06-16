Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Norman Suiter. View Sign Service Information J. B. Tallent Funeral Service & Crematory 1937 North Sharon Amity Road Charlotte , NC 28205 (704)-567-1500 Send Flowers Obituary

Roger Norman Suiter, 80, passed away at Sharon Towers on June 12, 2019, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease.



Roger was born on May 27, 1939 in Princeton, W. Va. to the late Theodore and Helen Suiter. His parents instilled a strong sense of discipline and work ethic that led Roger to graduate 9th in his class of 159 from William Fleming High School in Roanoke, Va., and to pursue a college education at the Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Va. There, he survived the "Rat Line," played the clarinet in the VMI Band, and excelled at a demanding academic curriculum in Chemistry in the Class of '61. After VMI, Roger served six years in the Virginia National Guard Artillery unit as a Line Control Operator. While stationed at Ft. Jackson and with the encouragement of a friend, Roger began writing to his future wife, Sherrill, becoming pen pals long before they ever met in person. His penmanship was persuasive, as they married one year later in June 1963, and enjoyed a beautiful marriage for nearly 56 years. In his last days, Roger lost the ability to communicate with those he loved - except with Sherrill. Their ritual of three squeezes ("I love you,") while holding hands continued until the day before he passed away.



Roger's ambition early on was to become a Chemist, and he succeeded, having a successful career in the industry at Dan River Mills in Danville, Va.; Allied Chemical in Syracuse, N.Y.; Virginia Chemicals in Charlotte; and Hoechst Celanese in Charlotte. The proud holder of several registered patents, Roger loved creating products in the lab and watching them come to fruition as well as eventually developing new business in the chemical/pharmaceutical industry. His greatest enjoyment, however, came after retirement, when he fulfilled a decades-long dream of moving to the mountains of North Carolina. There, Sherrill and he lived in a log cabin, landscaped a beautiful yard, and began a second career of teaching Chemistry labs to students at Appalachian State University. After seven years, two grandchildren pulled at "Bop's" heart and brought him back home to Charlotte, where he never missed a milestone event in Sam and Kate's lives. He continued to share his love for Chemistry for seven more years with students at Winthrop University in Rock Hill.



At VMI, Roger was taught to lead a life of strength, honor, and integrity - traits that were constant in his life no matter what he did or who he met. He truly loved people, evident in his eagerness to never meet a stranger or to forget a friend. He was a master of listening and genuine in his enthusiasm for anyone who crossed his path. Roger was an avid gardener and reader, with a passion for Harry Truman, Stonewall Jackson, U.S. war history, and baseball. He saw the positive in everyone and nearly every situation, exhibiting his wonderful sense of humor. He served several terms as an elder at Sharon Presbyterian Church and on countless committees. He loved his family, friends, Sharon Presbyterian, the Boston Red Sox, the Tar Heels, and always, VMI.



Roger's love for life and for others and his fearless, kind spirit carries on in those who survive him. He leaves behind his devoted wife, Sherrill, who never left his side during his last few weeks; son Steven Suiter and his partner Brad Bowles of Charlotte; daughter Sarah Fligel and her husband, Scott, and two grandchildren, Sam, 17, and Kate, 15, of Charlotte. He was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather who made us all feel so loved.



The family would like to express its sincerest gratitude to the nursing staff of Sharon Towers; Kristen Geye, AGPCNP; and Hospice & Palliative Care of Charlotte. A celebration of Roger's life will be held Wednesday, June 19, at 3 PM at Sharon Presbyterian Church, with a reception to follow in the Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sharon Towers, Residents' Assistance Fund, 5100 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC 28210 or to VMI Alumni Agencies, P.O. Box 932, Lexington, VA 24450. Condolences may be shared through

