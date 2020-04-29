Roger Eric Perers CHARLOTTE - Roger Eric Perers, 92, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Brookdale Carriage Club Providence. Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, he attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He is a lifelong Chicago Bears fan, and later Carolina Panthers fan. Roger worked for Steelcase for over 50 years as a salesman where he amassed many stories during his travels. During that time he moved to Charlotte to start a family with his wife. He leaves his son, Peter Perers; and his grandson, Joshua Bodine. He is preceded by his wife, Dorothy Perers; and his daughter, Jennifer Perers. He and his caring demeanor will be greatly missed by those who love him. In dedication to the hospice nurses who cared for Roger, donations will be accepted at www.hpccr.org and (704) 375-0100.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 29, 2020