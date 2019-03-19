Obituary





A memorial service was held 2:00 pm Monday, March 18, 2019, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Marty Tobin will officiate. A private family graveside will be held at a later time at Bear Creek Baptist Church in Davie County.



The family received friends from 12 to 1:45 pm Monday at Lady's Funeral Home.



Mr. Danner was born February 11, 1941 in Davie County, where he grew up on a farm. He was a former member of Mulberry Baptist Church in Charlotte. He was a member at Berryhill Baptist Church in Charlotte, where he served as a Sunday School Teacher and an usher. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and loved the Atlanta Braves. Mr. Danner and his family spent many Friday nights at Twin Top Fish Camp in Gastonia. Roger also enjoyed reading his newspapers.



He was preceded in death by his brother, Mack Wilson Danner.



Mr. Danner is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Jeanette Suzann "Susie" Howell Danner of the home; two children, Robert Lee Danner and wife Emily of Kannapolis and Ruth Renee Danner Murphy of Stanley; three grandchildren, Walker Lee Murphy, Nathaniel James Murphy and Emma Suzann Murphy; two step-sisters, Debbie Hyler and Doris Sullivan, both of Winston Salem; nephew, Ricky Danner of Mocksville; niece, Karla Barneycastle of Mocksville; and sister in-law, Minnie Danner of Mocksville.



Memorials may be sent to Holy Angels Sisters of Mercy, 6600 Wilkinson Boulevard Post Office Box 710, Belmont, NC, 28012-0710 or to , Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.



Remembrances may be sent to the family online at



Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mr. Danner.

Mr. Roger Wayne Danner, loving husband, father and grandfather, 78, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, at Accordius Health at Gastonia, surrounded by his loving family.A memorial service was held 2:00 pm Monday, March 18, 2019, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Marty Tobin will officiate. A private family graveside will be held at a later time at Bear Creek Baptist Church in Davie County.The family received friends from 12 to 1:45 pm Monday at Lady's Funeral Home.Mr. Danner was born February 11, 1941 in Davie County, where he grew up on a farm. He was a former member of Mulberry Baptist Church in Charlotte. He was a member at Berryhill Baptist Church in Charlotte, where he served as a Sunday School Teacher and an usher. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and loved the Atlanta Braves. Mr. Danner and his family spent many Friday nights at Twin Top Fish Camp in Gastonia. Roger also enjoyed reading his newspapers.He was preceded in death by his brother, Mack Wilson Danner.Mr. Danner is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Jeanette Suzann "Susie" Howell Danner of the home; two children, Robert Lee Danner and wife Emily of Kannapolis and Ruth Renee Danner Murphy of Stanley; three grandchildren, Walker Lee Murphy, Nathaniel James Murphy and Emma Suzann Murphy; two step-sisters, Debbie Hyler and Doris Sullivan, both of Winston Salem; nephew, Ricky Danner of Mocksville; niece, Karla Barneycastle of Mocksville; and sister in-law, Minnie Danner of Mocksville.Memorials may be sent to Holy Angels Sisters of Mercy, 6600 Wilkinson Boulevard Post Office Box 710, Belmont, NC, 28012-0710 or to , Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mr. Danner. Funeral Home Lady's Funeral Home

268 North Cannon Boulevard

Kannapolis , NC 28083

(704) 933-2131 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 19, 2019 Print | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.