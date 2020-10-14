1/1
Roger Wiley Felker
1933 - 2020
Roger Wiley Felker, 87, died Saturday October 10, 2020 at White Oak Manor of Waxhaw.

Roger was a graduate of Davidson College and retired from Lance, Inc. as sales office manager after 38 years of service. He was a US Army Veteran serving during the Korean War Era.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Nancy Litaker Felker, daughter, Pamela Felker Robinson and husband Walter Robinson, and granddaughter, Jillian Robinson.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 P.M. Friday, October 16, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis.

Memorials may be sent to Flow-Harris Presbyterian Church, 308 Winecoff School Road, Concord, NC 28025.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Carolina Memorial Park
