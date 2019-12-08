Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Romelia McQueen Adams. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Send Flowers Obituary

Romelia McQueen Adams, 73, of Charlotte, NC passed away peacefully on December 5, 2019 at her home with her children by her side. She was born in Fayetteville, NC on September 9, 1946 and lived in the Carolinas her entire life.



She worked at the law firm of Kennedy Covington Lobdell and Hickman for six years in the early 1970s. In June 1976, she and her dear friend Diann Holt Garges started Adams & Holt Court Reporting Services, which both of them built and ran for almost 40 years before retiring several years ago.



Romelia was very involved as a member of Sharon Presbyterian Church including the Wednesday Morning Women's Bible Study, Women's Circle #3, and the Bereavement Committee. She also created her own unique laundry ministry for the church, lovingly washing tablecloths and kitchen towels each week. The family is very grateful for Pastors Rob Blumer and Ron Nelson for their care and concern for Romelia and our family during this time.



Romelia was preceded in death by her true love and husband, Carl Mosack; and brother, Doug McQueen.



She is survived by her children, Tad Adams (Mary David) and Emma Adams Cash (Chip); her brothers, Charlie McQueen, Angus McQueen (Martha); and her grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth Cash, Caroline Cash, and Steady Cash, and Kristin Lennon (Robbie). Romelia also leaves behind a special love for Charlie's son and her nephew, Brock McQueen (Erin) and their daughter, Ellie McQueen. The family also wishes to again acknowledge her longtime business partner and dear friend Diann Holt Garges for her devotion and dedication to her friendship with Romelia.



Private interment will be at Sharon Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be given to the "Growing to Serve" campaign at Sharon Presbyterian Church, 5201 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC 28210.



Romelia's family also wishes to extend our sincerest thanks to Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region for their incredible support and care during the last week of Romelia's life.



