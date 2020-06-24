Ron Hickes STONE MOUNTAIN, GA - Ron, a long-time resident of Stone Mountain, GA passed away peacefully at his home on June 13th, 2020. Ron was born to Jay & Elizabeth Hickes in Berwyn, IL and later moved to Charlotte, NC in 1952. Ron attended Central High School and then the University of North Carolina, graduating in 1962. After college, he joined the US Army Reserves. In 1966, he married Sybil Jenkins from Belmont, NC and then moved to GA in 1970, where they raised three amazing children. Ron retired from the United States Postal Service in 2002, after 30 years of dedication. He was an active member at his church, Eastminster Presbyterian, and the Mountain Shadow Garden Club. Ron was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Ann, his father and his mother. Ron, Daddy, PopPop is survived by his 3 children; Natalie Hickes, Cassandra Quick & Eric Hickes, his 5 grandchildren; PFC Liam T. Hickes, Lucas Hickes, Aubrey Cook, Maddox Quick & Asher Lancaster, and of course his cat Bootsie, all of whom reside in the metro Atlanta area, his brother Howard Hickes, in Matthews, NC, uncle Bill Mitchell & wife Sue in Moscow, Idaho, many nieces and nephews, and long time friend & UNC classmate, Dan Earp in Charlotte, NC. Ron believed in hard work, honesty, the UNC Tar Heels and his unwavering faith in Jesus. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Eastminster Presbyterian Church in Stone Mountain, GA or the National Audubon Society. A celebration of life will be held at Eastminster Presbyterian Church on Hugh Howell Rd. in Stone Mountain, GA at a later date. Please visit www.dignitymemorial.com for complete obituary and to leave your condolences.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 24, 2020.