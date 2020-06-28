Ronald Allison "Ronnie" Kendrick
1938 - 2020
Ronald "Ronnie" Allison Kendrick, 82, formerly of Charlotte, NC, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at his home.

Born February 22, 1938, in Charlotte, NC, he was a son of the late Everette Doggett Kendrick, Sr. and the late Agnes Beaty Kendrick. Mr. Kendrick was a member of New Life Baptist Church in Belmont, NC and Alice Drive Baptist Church in Sumter. He retired as the owner of a printing company.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Doris Berryhill Kendrick; a daughter, Karla Hafner (Mark); two granddaughters, Allie Hafner Wenger (Matthew) and Sara Elizabeth Hafner; two great-grandchildren, Tollman Joseph Wenger and Lola Marie Wenger all of Sumter; three brothers, Burwell Kendrick (Mary Charles) of FL, Doni Raye Kendrick (Brenda) of Denver, NC, and George Kendrick of CA; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Everette Doggett Kendrick, Jr.

A graveside service will be held at 10 A.M. Monday, June 29, 2020, in the Forest Lawn West Cemetery in Charlotte, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Life Baptist Church, 201 Oak Trail, Belmont, NC 28012, where Ronnie served the Lord faithfully for many years.

Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 28, 2020.
