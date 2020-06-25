Ronald C. Godfrey, 97, of Huntersville, formerly of Charlotte, passed away June 23, 2020. Born December 16, 1922 in Charlotte, he was the son of Preston Comer and Dovie Inez (Sloan) Godfrey.
A 1940 graduate of Harding High School, Ron was a WWII Veteran of the U.S. Navy where he served as a crew chief and a gunnery pilot. During this time, he survived three plane crashes.
Ron was a member of Durham Memorial Baptist Church for 80 years where he served on numerous auxiliaries, including Church of the Board of Deacons and the Samaritan's Club. For 18 years until his passing, he attended Westport Baptist Church.
When he was 8 years old, Ron began working at PC Godfrey Inc. where he eventually served as Chairman of the Board until a few weeks before his passing.
An avid hunter, Ron also enjoyed fishing, traveling, gardening, and swimming. He hunted in numerous countries, including Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Venezuela, Canada, and the United States.
Unbeknownst to many, Ron was a dedicated philanthropist who gave generous donations to many people in his life. From strangers to family, he provided care financially and otherwise.
Survivors include his daughters, Penny Godfrey and Shay Godfrey Belton; grandchildren, Amber Withers, Cory Withers, Rachel Withers, Kristin (Nick) Stewart-Stutts, and Cole Belton; great-grandchildren, Fiona Wooten, Carmen Wooten, Blake Stewart; siblings, Audrey Jackson, Melva Greene, Myers Godfrey, Armine Hendrix, Joyce Blue, and Joann Belton; longtime business associates, C.B. and Vickie Martin; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two wives, June Overcash Godfrey and Elizabeth H. Godfrey, and a brother, Norris Godfrey.
Funeral Service 1 p.m. Saturday June 27, 2020 at Durham Memorial Baptist Church, 1601 Toddville Rd, Charlotte, NC. Visitation 12 p.m. until time of service at the church. Entombment in Forest Lawn West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Doctors Without Borders or Samaritan's Purse. Online condolences may be submitted at www.forestlawnwest.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 25, 2020.