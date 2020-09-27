Ronald Garland Miller, 93, passed away on September 23, 2020.
Born in Norfolk, Virginia August 29, 1927, he was the son of the late Morton Marchant Miller and Myrtle Virginia Miller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Frances Miller and three brothers, Marchant, Roby, and Billy Miller.
Ronnie was a graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute (VPI), class of 1949, and began a career with Fruehauf Trucking and later with GMC Truck and Coach Division when he moved to Charlotte in 1955. He was active in his community, a reliable presence at Rotary, a leader in volunteering every Thanksgiving at the Carousel Parade, and very active in his church, Resurrection Lutheran, for many years. Ronnie had many friends in the card room and on the golf course at Myers Park Country Club. He played golf through his mid eighties.
He is survived by his three children, Jennifer Miller Currie and her husband, Greg of Charlotte, Joanne Miller Mobley of Charlotte, and Ron Miller Jr. and his wife, Theresa of Greensboro; His six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren brought him great joy and always put a smile on his face. Ronnie is also survived by his dear and devoted friend, Betty Edwards.
A private graveside service is planned for the family.
A very special thank you to the nurses and staff at Brookdale Carriage Club Assisted Living and Hospice for their care and kindness.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Resurrection Lutheran Church, 2940 Commonwealth Avenue Charlotte, NC 28205 or Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.
