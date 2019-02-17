Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Harmon. View Sign

Ronald Davis Harmon Sr. CHARLOTTE - On Friday, December 14, 2018, Ronald Davis Harmon Sr. passed away at his home in Charlotte after a brief illness at the age of 80 years. Ron Harmon was born in Statesville, NC on July 20, 1938. He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on a baseball scholarship and after receiving his degree spent the next four years serving in the United States Air Force. After his time in the service Ron created a successful career as a business management consultant for forty-four years. Ron is preceded in death by his sister Jacqueline Harmon Calder. He is survived by his children Dave Harmon, Lisa Harmon, Chris Harmon, and two wonderful granddaughters. Per Ron's request there was no memorial or funeral.

