Service Information McEwen Funeral Services 5716 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28212 (704)-334-6421 Visitation 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM Ascension Lutheran Church Funeral service 3:00 PM Ascension Lutheran Church

Ronald Howard Pence, 80, of Matthews, died at home on Thursday, October 5, 2019, after a long battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.



He was born March 16, 1939 in Washington, DC, the son of the late Louise Brickhouse Pence and Roy Howard Pence. He was raised in Charlotte and was a 1956 graduate of Harding High School, where he played football, basketball and baseball. He attended N.C. State University and Charlotte College (now UNCC) and served in the United States Air Force from 1958-1962, stationed at Hickham Field on Oahu, Hawaii.



Ron was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church for nearly 50 years, serving his church family as an elder and lay minister for decades. He worked in automobile sales for 45 years, retiring from Lincoln-Mercury in 2008. After his retirement, Ron served as an officer, and later as the president, of the Harding High School Alumni Association. He enjoyed fishing and gardening, and most especially his grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Cecilia Adams Pence; his son-in-law, Al Broome; and his sister, Jacqueline Pence Griffin.



He is survived by his son, Howard Pence, and his wife Julie, of Mint Hill; daughters, Melanie Pence Broome and Allison Pence, both of Matthews; grandchildren, Carson Pence of Chapel Hill, Natalie Broome of Greensboro, Jackson Pence of Tallahassee and Christian Broome of Cullowhee; and his sisters, Louise Pence Nordman and her husband, Bob, of Indian Land, and Mary Pence McCall of Charlotte.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 beginning at 1:30pm at Ascension Lutheran Church. Funeral Service will begin at 3pm with the Rev. Steven E. Newberg presiding. Interment will follow at Sharon Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Ascension Lutheran Church Endowment Fund.



McEwen Funeral Service is handling arrangements for the Pence family.

