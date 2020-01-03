Ron Stanton, 66, passed away on December 29, 2019. He was born to the late Roy Stanton, Jr. & Marge Stanton in California on February 10, 1953.
Ron was preceded in death by his wife Sandy; son Marc.
He is survived by fiancee Sharon Wallace; sisters Linda (Jerry) Grandstaff, Michele (Karl) Boles; daughter-in-law Julie (Brian) Stanton-Ludden; grandchildren Sean Stanton, Lily Stanton; many loved nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Covenant Presbyterian, 1000 East Morehead Street, Charlotte beginning at 11:00am. Memorials can be made in his name to Redcross.org.
Arrangements are under the care of McEwen Funeral Service at Sharon Memorial Park.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 3, 2020