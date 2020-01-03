Ronald Joseph Stanton (1953 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Joseph Stanton.
Service Information
McEwen Funeral Services
5716 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC
28212
(704)-334-6421
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Covenant Presbyterian
1000 East Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ron Stanton, 66, passed away on December 29, 2019. He was born to the late Roy Stanton, Jr. & Marge Stanton in California on February 10, 1953.

Ron was preceded in death by his wife Sandy; son Marc.

He is survived by fiancee Sharon Wallace; sisters Linda (Jerry) Grandstaff, Michele (Karl) Boles; daughter-in-law Julie (Brian) Stanton-Ludden; grandchildren Sean Stanton, Lily Stanton; many loved nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Covenant Presbyterian, 1000 East Morehead Street, Charlotte beginning at 11:00am. Memorials can be made in his name to Redcross.org.

Arrangements are under the care of McEwen Funeral Service at Sharon Memorial Park.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Charlotte, NC   (704) 334-6421
funeral home direction icon