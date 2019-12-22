Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Leon "Papooh" Crane. View Sign Service Information Hankins & Whittington 1111 East Boulevard Charlotte , NC 28203 (704)-315-6241 Send Flowers Obituary

On Thursday, December 19, 2019 we suddenly lost and heaven gained our father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Ronald Leon Crane, at the age of 80. He was born in Charlotte, NC on March 30, 1939 to the late Archie and Mattie Crane. Ronnie graduated from Harding High School in 1957 and worked at A&P Grocery Store where he met his sweetheart, Betty. They were married in 1960 and were together 48 years before her death. In 2014, he married his second sweetheart, Kitty Howie. After working at A&P and other jobs, he settled on a career with Delta Airlines as a ticketing agent. After over 25 years of service he retired in 1991 at the early age of 52. He then enjoyed retirement, traveling with his family and friends. He loved his church and was a member of Sunday School, and joined the antique car club, showcasing his prized 1955 Chevy Bel Air. He worked part-time at Coulwood Tire and Auto. Survivors include his wife of 5 years, Kitty Howie; son Ronald Todd Crane (Missy) of Stanley; son Jeffrey Allen Crane (Susan) of Belmont; Daughter Allison Crane Watson (Bob) of Denver; son William Heath Crane (Rachel) of Denver; grandchildren Amy Crane Soffera (Bryan), Hollie Crane Case (Derek), Colton Alexander Crane, Bailey Ashton Crane, Hannah Reese Crane, Macy Ryan Crane, and great-granddaughter Adelaide Rayne Case. Also step-daughters Diane Martin (Ken), Terri Aycock (Sam), Sandy Carrigan (Craig), six step-grandchildren, and seven step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Cruse Crane, Sister Barbara Crane Robinson, and his parents. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sunset Road Baptist Church, 2317 Sunset Road, Charlotte, NC 28216. The family will receive friends at Sunset Road Baptist Church at 11:00am Monday, December 23 with a service to follow at 12:30. Burial will follow at Sharon Memorial Park on Monroe Road in Charlotte.





