Ronald Lewis Heyward, aka Ronnie, departed this life on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at his home in Charlotte, North Carolina. Ronnie was employed with US Airways holding a number of positions with various duties and responsibilities for over thirty years. A memorial service will be held in memory of Ronnie on July 18, 2019 in Johns Island, South Carolina. Donations or cards can be sent to c/o Kenneth Heyward, PO Box 501 725 FM1103, Cibolo, TX 78108-9998. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 17, 2019
