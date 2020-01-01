Ronald Marsh Perry, 83, of Charlotte, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House surrounded by his loving family.
Born on July 24, 1936 in Cabarrus County, he was the son of the late Wilson Marsh Perry and Minnie Lee Crowe Perry.
Ron honorably served his country in the United States Navy. He enjoyed his career as a police officer, having worked for the Kannapolis Police Department for 7 years and then the Charlotte Police Department for 13 years.
Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife, Jo Anne Graham Perry; son, Ronald Lynn Perry; granddaughter, Melanie Perry; brothers, Mark Perry and Hal Perry; sister, Marsha Perry; and a loving sister-in-law, Kay (Frank) Musselwhite.
The family will receive friends at Whitley's Funeral Home on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Bruce Brown officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service at Carolina Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Prosperity Presbyterian Church, 5533 Prosperity Church Rd., Charlotte, NC 28269.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 1, 2020