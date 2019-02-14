Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Ned "Ron" Lilly. View Sign

Ronald Ned Lilly, age 75, of St. Marks Road, Lenoir, passed away Monday evening, February 11, 2019, at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation in Boone. Ron was born September 8, 1943 in Stanley County, North Carolina, a son of the late Ned Little Lilly and Alma Mabry Lilly. His career with Duke Energy began in construction of High Voltage power lines across Duke's territories in North and South Carolina. Ron then was appointed as Safety Supervisor for Transmission Lines. He served as superintendent of Transmission for the Winston-Salem Region from 1981 until 1992. The last years of his career were with Duke Engineering Services, traveling worldwide to provide Safety Assessments and training for international corporations.Ron took great pride in his work, but even more in his family. He was our protector, defender, teacher, and champion. His role as "Papa" to our children and "Pop" to our grandchildren was the one he loved most. His longest career was with his wife of 50+ years, who both considered that a most notable accomplishment. We will always love our "Pop". Ron is survived by his wife, Sue Speagle Lilly of the home; one daughter, Shannon Reese and husband Garst of Asheville; two grandsons, Connor and Ned Reese, both of Asheville; one granddaughter, Lilly Ann Reese of Asheville; one sister, Judith Lilly of Blowing Rock, and one brother, David Lilly and wife Mary Jo of Southport, North Carolina. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Brent Lilly, and one brother, William Thomas Lilly. Memorial services for Ronald Ned Lilly will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the Lilly family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service, in Boone, NC, is in charge of the arrangements. Funeral Home Hampton Funeral Service - Boone
683 Blowing Rock Road
Boone , NC 28607
828-264-7100
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 14, 2019

683 Blowing Rock Road

Boone , NC 28607

