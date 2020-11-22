Ronald Pluim
September 26, 1936 - November 14, 2020
Matthews, North Carolina - Ronald Pluim, age 84, passed from heart failure on November 14. He was kind and generous with a wry sense of humor and a positive attitude.
Born in Wisconsin, served in the U.S. Army and graduated from the University of Wisconsin College of Engineering, he specialized in bridge design completing his career as President of an engineering consulting firm. He has two children – Karen Pluim and husband George Farah and Carl Pluim and partner Teri Foley. This November he and partner, Maureen Breininger Hlavacek, celebrated 30 years of love and friendship. He is also survived by sister Mary Ann (Pluim) Tank and sister in law Dee Pluim, as well as many other family.
Due to COVID there will not be a memorial service. A full obituary is available on Hankins and Whittington Funeral website. https://hankinsandwhittington.com/tribute/details/202795/Ronald-Pluim/obituary.html#content-start
Here is a link to a video of Ron's life https://photos.app.goo.gl/wfgLSdZSyVpNmwYk6