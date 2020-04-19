Ronald Richard Nordman, 69, husband of Peggy Ard Nordman, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at McLeod Health Clarendon.
Born February 1, 1951, in Charlotte, North Carolina, he was a son of the late Richard Nordman and the late Virginia Holhouser Nordman. He was a 1974 graduate of Francis Marion University in Florence, SC, with a bachelor's degree in Science. He was retired from the US Postal Service in Manning, SC, a composer of classical music, an accomplished violinist, and a playwriter.
He is survived by his wife of Florence, SC; four sisters, Shirley Lee Nordman Hill, Jeannette Otillie "Jenny" Nordman Lee and Linda Evangeline Nordman Smith, all of Charlotte, NC, and Rev. Frieda Lillie Rose "Rusty" Nordman Wood Porter of Atlanta, GA; a brother, Paul Dewey Nordman (Sandra) of Indian Trail, NC; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 19, 2020