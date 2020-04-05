Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Simpson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald Dudley Simpson KINGSPORT, TN - Ronald Dudley Simpson, 77, passed away March 24, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living on Rock Springs Road in Kingsport, TN. Ron is survived by his wife of 51 years, Shirley Lassiter Simpson; his sons, Ian Simpson and wife Jenna of Kingsport, TN, and Shaun Simpson and wife Caroline of Charlottesville, VA; four grandchildren, Ian Joseph of Philadelphia, PA, Meadow Simpson of Kingsport, TN, and Lindsay Simpson and Lily Simpson of Charlottesville, VA; three sisters, Carol Miller and Nancy Hudson of Charlotte, NC, and Sandy Tibbs of Dunlap, TN. Ron was born in Charlotte on July 4, 1942, to Lucile Allen Simpson and Paul Henry Simpson. After graduating from Garinger High School, he proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. When he was honorably discharged from military service, he became a salesman. He spent most of his sales career at American Standard, Bradford Sales, and Cooper Tools. Ron regularly attended church, as he loved God and the Bible. He spent fifteen years attending Bible Study Fellowship meetings in Raleigh, NC. He was a long-standing member of First United Methodist Church in Cary, NC, after many years at St. Mark's UMC in Raleigh. Ron enjoyed watching college and professional sporting events. He was a dedicated fan of UNC basketball and football. Ron was deeply devoted to his wife, Shirley. He could always be found at her side attending performances at Raleigh Little Theatre. He worked with gusto on the lengthy "honey-do" lists she lovingly created for him. In his final days, he perked up most when he spoke of Shirley. He will be laid to rest at Saint Mary's Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church at 7970 Raleigh Road, Benson, NC.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 5, 2020

