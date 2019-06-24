Ron Waldrop, 84, passed away on Sunday, May 12th, 2019.
He was born July 15, 1934 to Gerald and Elsie Linnemier Waldrop in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. Ron retired in 1997 from Freightliner Corp. Portland Oregon.
Surviving are his wife of 38 years, Julianne Waldrop; his sister, Joan Michels; four children, two grandchildren, and two step-children.
His Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for June 29th, at 2 p.m. Epiphany Lutheran Church, Rock Hill, SC. In lieu of flowers please make donations to: Hospice and Community Care House of Hope, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731 or Hospice Organization of your choice.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 24, 2019