Ronald W. Cox Sr. 75 , of Matthews, NC passed away July 31, 2019 He was born on August 28, 1943 in Cambridge MA , to Ellery Weldon Cox and Viola Ruth Cox (March) . Ronald is survived by his wife, Carol Ann Cox, and their 4 children, Ronald Cox Jr and his partner Steve and their children Harper and Piper. Kevin Cox and his wife Tonia and their children Gracyn and Ryan. Brian Cox and his wife Heather and their children Caleb, Travis, and Justin. Sharon Strugar and her husband Igor and their children Vasilije, Nikolaj, and Sophie. Ronald is also survived by his sister Linda Lott and her husband Daniel and his brother Richard Cox. The family will receive friends from 5:00pm-7:00pm on Monday August 5, 2019 at Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service 1111 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203. Funeral Service will be at 11:00am on Tuesday August 6, 2019 at Hankins and Whittington Chapel. Interment will be private. Hankins and Whittington is serving the Cox family. For online condolences visit hankinsandwhittington.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 3, 2019