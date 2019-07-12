Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Wilkinson "Ronnie" Bozardt. View Sign Service Information Woodlawn Funeral Home 375 Woodlawn Avenue Mount Holly , NC 28120 (704)-820-0608 Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald "Ronnie" Wilkinson Bozardt, 79 , of Charlotte, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. He was born in Mecklenburg County, son of the late Laurie Henry Bozardt and Naomi Wilkinson Bozardt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister Martha and a granddaughter Sarah Catherine Bozardt. He retired as a Major from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office after 31 years. Ronnie was an avid outdoorsman and believed in being a good steward of God's creation. He was a lifetime member of Moores Chapel United Methodist Church. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Janice of 57 years; children Ronald W. Bozardt and wife Kathy and Laurie Allen Bozardt and wife Melissa.; grandchildren Caleb Bozardt, Kristopher Bozardt and his wife Chelsey, Emily Friday and her husband Cameron, and Brandon Bozardt; and one great granddaughter Rylee Bozardt. A service to celebrate his life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Moores Chapel United Methodist Church, 10601 Moores Chapel Road, Charlotte. The family will greet guests from 10:00 until 11:15 prior to the service. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Moores Chapel United Methodist Church. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Online condolences may be left at

Ronald "Ronnie" Wilkinson Bozardt, 79 , of Charlotte, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. He was born in Mecklenburg County, son of the late Laurie Henry Bozardt and Naomi Wilkinson Bozardt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister Martha and a granddaughter Sarah Catherine Bozardt. He retired as a Major from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office after 31 years. Ronnie was an avid outdoorsman and believed in being a good steward of God's creation. He was a lifetime member of Moores Chapel United Methodist Church. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Janice of 57 years; children Ronald W. Bozardt and wife Kathy and Laurie Allen Bozardt and wife Melissa.; grandchildren Caleb Bozardt, Kristopher Bozardt and his wife Chelsey, Emily Friday and her husband Cameron, and Brandon Bozardt; and one great granddaughter Rylee Bozardt. A service to celebrate his life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Moores Chapel United Methodist Church, 10601 Moores Chapel Road, Charlotte. The family will greet guests from 10:00 until 11:15 prior to the service. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Moores Chapel United Methodist Church. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org Published in Charlotte Observer on July 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close