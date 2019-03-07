Rondy Spencer Manns, 69, of Charlotte passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the W.G. Bill Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury.
Born on October 29, 1949 in Mecklenburg County, he was the son of the late Delina Stowe Manns and Harold Manns.
Graveside Service: 10:00 AM Friday, March 8, 2019 at Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Boulevard, Salisbury, NC 28144.
Lyerly Funeral Home
515 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-633-9031
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 7, 2019