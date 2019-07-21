Ronnie Allen Mason was born on September 7, 1956 and passed away on June 30, 2019. After graduating from Olympic High School in Charlotte, Ronnie started his career at The Charlotte Observer at the age of eighteen. After 40 years of service, Ronnie was the first African American Lead Pressman at The Charlotte Observer. He is survived by his daughter, Aaren Crawford; granddaughter, Seyla Brown; sister, Kathy Mason; brothers, Carl Mason, Kenny Mason, and Jerry Dunham; and a host of other family and friends.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 21, 2019