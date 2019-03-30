Ronnie Isaac White Jr. age 35 passed away on March 21, 2019. He was the son of; Bedell and Ronnie R. I. White Sr., and the brother of; Derrick White. Home going services will be held 7:30pm, visitation 6:30pm Tuesday at United House of Prayer- North Charlotte 1221 E. Sugar Creek Rd. Public viewings will be held 3-8pm Monday and 10am-3pm Tuesday. Rosadale Funeral and Cremation/Rosa-W.L. Truesdale Memorial Chapel, 3641 Central Ave. is serving the family. "A Service of Beauty"
Rosadale Funeral Parlor
3641 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
(704) 596-1929
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 30, 2019