Ronnie Sherrill Pittman, age 75, of Milhaven Lane, Charlotte, NC passed away July 7, 2019. He was a son of the late Clarence and Pauline Buchanan Pittman and a native of Mitchell County, NC. He was retired as a grocery store manager for Harris Teeter in Charlotte, NC. Ron Enjoyed golf, gardening and sharing with his neighbors, and spending family time especially with his grandchildren.



Survivors include; his wife: Mabel Reid Pittman, of the home, three sons: Christopher Dean Pittman, of Charlotte, NC, Gregory Scott Pittman, of Lincolnton, NC, and Jeffrey Reid Pittman, of Charlotte, NC, one sister: Anna Belle McKinney, of Bakersville, NC, one brother: Clarence Arthur Pittman, of Bali, Indonesia, four grandchildren: Amber Nava, C.J. Pittman, Adam Searight, and Bridgett Pittman.



He was preceded in death in addition to his parents by his brother, Robert Pittman.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 3:00 PM in the chapel of Henline - Hughes Funeral Home with Timothy Rupard officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Cane Creek Cemetery #1.



Henline - Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the Pittman family.

