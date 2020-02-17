Rosamond Josephine Verruto (nee Fletcher) July 12, 1938 - February 6, 2020 MATTHEWS - Rosamond Josephine Verruto (nee Fletcher), 81, died Thursday (February 6, 2020) in Matthews, NC. Born July 12, 1938, in Queens County, NY to Harold N. and Josephine (Cardwell) Fletcher, she was the eldest of four children. As an adult, she was a homemaker and a loving mother of six eccentric children. She touched many lives with her generosity of spirit: sponsoring children in developing countries; donating time, clothes, and money to local women's shelters and far away missions; and opening her home and heart to others in times of need. She is survived by her six loving children: Michael, Claire, Philip, John, Mary, and Vincent; as well as eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Joseph. She will be deeply missed by all. A service will be held for family and friends in March honoring her Irish pride and celebrating the Feast of St. Patrick. Memorial donations may be made to awomansplace.org.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 17, 2020