Rose Anne Beall, 71, of Matthews, North Carolina passed away August 9, 2019 at her home. She was born on July 29, 1948 in Charlotte, NC to Robert and Rose Jerrell Beasley. Rose is survived by her Husband of 49 years, George Beall, her Daughter Carolyn Deel and her husband Jeffrey, her Daughter-in-Law Sara Beall, and her Grandchildren, Wyatt Deel, Gabrielle Deel, Zane Deel, Melody Deel, and Ryland Beall. She was preceded in death by her son David Beall, and her parents, Robert and Rose Jerrell Beasley. Rose graduated from Myers Park High School in 1966, graduated from UNCC with a Bachelor Degree in 1970, and completed her Master Degree in Education from Queens in 1987. Rose loved to play bridge with her friends, reading, needlepoint and going to her beach place to collect sea shells. She was always smiling. Her family will receive friends at Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service 1111 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 on Wednesday August 14 from 2:00pm-3:00pm. Funeral service will follow at 3:00pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be at Forest Lawn West following the service. Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service is serving the Beall family. For online condolences please visit www.hankinsandwhittington.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 13, 2019