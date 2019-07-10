Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose "Ross" Gomes. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-544-1412 Send Flowers Obituary

Ross, 70, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at Pelican Health in Charlotte. He was in company of his loving family and in the devoted care of Hospice & Palliative Care of Charlotte.



Born January 25, 1949 in Tanzania, Africa, he was the son of Nicholau Gomes and Leoniza D'Souza Gomes. Following graduation from St. Joseph's High School in Dar-es-salaam, Tanzania. Ross immigrated to the United States in 1970 where he furthered his education, graduating with a degree in Electrical Maintenance from Gaston College as well as a degree in Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning from Central Piedmont Community College. His career began in the textile industry in Charlotte, NC and ended as an electrician when he retired in 2004 in Charlotte, NC.



Ross was a member of St. Patrick's Cathedral for most of his life and most recently St. Vincent de Paul.



The joy of Ross' life was gardening, cooking, pets, and family. He was married to his wife of 44 years, Agnes Gomes. He was also a devoted father and grandfather. An avid gardener, Ross spent years in his backyard growing local vegetables and many exotic vegetables from India. He also spent years perfecting his culinary skills, creating dishes from his native land of India.



He is survived by his beloved wife Agnes Fernandes Gomes; two children, Jonathan Gomes and Jeremy Gomes; and three beloved grandchildren; Olivia Gomes, Allison Fritz, Ethan Fritz; daughter in-law Jennifer Lee, all of Charlotte, NC. He is also survived by his sisters, Theresa Gomes, Remy Gomes and brothers; Paul Gomes, Tony Gomes, Effie Gomes and Joe Gomes.



He was preceded in death by his brother Dominic Gomes and his sister Anne Pinto.



A service to remember Ross' life will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 12th at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church at 6828 Old Reid Rd., Charlotte, NC 28210. There will be a viewing at the church beginning at 1:30 p.m. The family will receive friends following the service at Quail Hollow Estates Clubhouse, 7301 Quail Meadow Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210.



For those wishing to send memorial gifts, please consider the Humane Society of Charlotte, NC



Condolences may be offered at

