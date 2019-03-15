Rose Arlene Kelley, age 87, of Monroe, formerly of McKeesport, PA went home to be with the Lord on March 13, 2019. She was born in Connellsville, PA on August 24, 1931, daughter of the late Sonny and Bea Lee. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Kelley Sr.
|
The family will receive friends from 10:00am until 11:00am Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, 2518 Lancaster Hwy., Monroe, NC 28112. A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Rose Arlene Kelley will begin at 11:00am in the church sanctuary. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Union County, 700 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe, NC 28112. McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Kelley.
