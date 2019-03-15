Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Kelley. View Sign

Rose Arlene Kelley, age 87, of Monroe, formerly of McKeesport, PA went home to be with the Lord on March 13, 2019. She was born in Connellsville, PA on August 24, 1931, daughter of the late Sonny and Bea Lee. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Kelley Sr.



The family will receive friends from 10:00am until 11:00am Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, 2518 Lancaster Hwy., Monroe, NC 28112. A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Rose Arlene Kelley will begin at 11:00am in the church sanctuary. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Union County, 700 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe, NC 28112. McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Kelley.

Rose Arlene Kelley, age 87, of Monroe, formerly of McKeesport, PA went home to be with the Lord on March 13, 2019. She was born in Connellsville, PA on August 24, 1931, daughter of the late Sonny and Bea Lee. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Kelley Sr.The family will receive friends from 10:00am until 11:00am Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, 2518 Lancaster Hwy., Monroe, NC 28112. A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Rose Arlene Kelley will begin at 11:00am in the church sanctuary. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Union County, 700 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe, NC 28112. McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Kelley. Funeral Home McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe

204 South Main Street

Monroe , NC 281125543

(704) 289-3173 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close