Rose Kuech Eaton (1940 - 2019)
Graveside service
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Graceland East Cemetery
Obituary
Rose Kuech Eaton, 79, went to be with the Lord, Friday, November 22, 2019.

Ms. Eaton was born in New Rochelle, NY to the late William Kuech and Bernice Brown Kuech.

Surviving, are two sons, John and Chet Eaton; a daughter, Mirrenda Courtney; five grandchildren, Elizabeth Courtney, John Leland, Brianne Eaton, Curtis Eaton and Emily Eaton; a sister, Barbara and three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two brothers, Phillip and Bill Kuesch and a sister, Jane.

Graveside Services will be 11am Tuesday at Graceland East Cemetery.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 26, 2019
